-2

A stranger wants to send me a check. Only asked for bank institution

Improve this question
New contributor
Kristie Mason is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Yes, it's a scam.
    – Stan H
    24 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Kristie Mason is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.