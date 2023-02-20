13

My wife passed away on the 17th of November 2022. I just sold her car to Carvana. When I got home I noticed the check was made out to my wife ($4,000). We did not have a joint bank account. I do my banking with Chime. How do I handle this?

  • First, try and request a new cheque in your name.
    – Jack Aidley
    11 hours ago
  • Key questions would be 1. What jurisdiction are you in, 2. Who is the executor for your wife's estate and 3. has your wife's estate been "closed" yet.
    – Peter Green
    1 hour ago

I'm sorry for your loss. In this case, you give it to her estate executor (if that is not you) who would then deposit the check in her account or in the account of her estate.

    assuming you are the executor, you can presumably endorse the back of it with something like "Your Name (Executor for estate of Wife's Name)", it might be worth an inquiry to the bank first.
    – Zach
    3 hours ago

