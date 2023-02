I'm looking at some Life Insurance Illustration (mirror) for the Long-term care (LTC) insurance plan "Nationwide Indexed UL Protector II 2020" managed by the Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Company. It contains a table of their Index Interest Strategies:

What's the Index Interest Strategy Charge Rate? Does an Index Interest Strategy Charge Rate of 1% mean that each year, 1% of the Accumulated Value will be taken away?