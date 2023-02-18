I read morningstar's definitions of Expense Ratio and Ongoing Charge:

Ongoing Charge: The Ongoing Charge represents the costs you can reasonably expect to pay as an investor from one year to the next, under normal circumstances. Many investors will be used to looking most closely at the Annual Management Charge, but neither this charge nor the Ongoing Charge includes the performance fees incurred so neither is perfect. However, the Ongoing Charge does represent a more accurate cost of fund ownership as it encompasses the fund’s professional fees, management fees, audit fees and custody fees.

Expense Ratio: The expense ratio is the annual fee that all funds or ETFs charge their shareholders. It expresses the percentage of assets deducted each fiscal year for fund expenses, including distribution fees, management fees, administrative fees, operating costs, and all other asset-based costs incurred by the fund. Portfolio transaction fees, or brokerage costs, as well as initial or deferred sales charges are not included in the expense ratio. The expense ratio, which is deducted from the fund's average net assets, is accrued on a daily basis.

What's the difference between Expense Ratio and Ongoing Charge? I don't see the difference.

I couldn't find an ETF with both the Expense Ratio and Ongoing Charge. E.g., Morningstar's page on Lyxor Nasdaq-100 Ucits ETF Acc (GBP) only mentions the Ongoing Charge, while the Morningstar's page on VTI only mentions the Expense Ratio.