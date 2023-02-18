0

From what I understand, most global ETFs use weighting based on capitalization; so for instance there are more US stocks than European stocks in them because the US is a larger market than Europe. If investors allocate their funds in a different way, we often say that they are overexposed (or underexposed) in certain countries or sectors.

What is the rationale behind this choice? Is it simply arbitrary/common sense, or is there a statistical/economical justification that cap weighting is the optimal choice in some sense?

  • optimal - that's not the claim, the claim is representative.
    – littleadv
    11 mins ago

