I am selling a car and am considering receiving payment either in cashier's check or money order. I would like to receive the payment right at the moment of transaction. Would either of these two methods guarantee the safe and swift receipt of money? Does in both cases, the issuing bank, rather than the buyer of eiter the cashier's check or the money order, assumes the responsibility of and provides the guarantee of paying the said fund? Is there a difference in safety between the two instruments?
Do you have a local bank, or will you have to deposit it using your phone’s bank app? If the bank app, then it’s restrictions may make the question moot.– RonJohn8 mins ago
1 Answer
The person buying the CC or MO have gives the money to the issuing organization (bank, post office, grocery store, etc), so that organization must pony up the money.
What other purpose is there for buying such an instrument?