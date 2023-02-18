1

I sold a car and have a bunch of cash that I'd like to put into my CapitalOne savings account.

I live in the Atlanta suburbs, where CapitalOne has no branches and no ATMs that accept deposits. Their rep told me to visit CVS pharmacy 10 times over the next 2 months and deposit the cash there (to be under their daily deposit limit).

To skip that hassle, I'd rather pay ~$10 for a cashier's check of $9,900 that I could then use the CapitalOne app to deposit.

I also have a Schwab bank account and American Express bank account, but those don't allow depositing cash either.

I visited a Chase bank today, but they wouldn't sell me a cashier's check unless I opened an account with them.

I've been unable to find a bank that allows it.

What do you recommend?

Improve this question
2

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
2

It would have been better to ask for a cashier's check from your buyer instead of cash, but I guess that ship has sailed.

You can buy money orders from a local post office, or as you mentioned in your comment - some local stores. You'd need to do 10 of them, since they have $1000 limit.

Alternatively you can consider opening an account with some local bank, depositing there and then transferring. I doubt any bank would convert your cash into their cashier's check without you having an account there ("know your customer" laws and such).

Improve this answer
1
  • +1 for opening a convenience account. I set one up just so I could drop spare change into it....
    – keshlam
    46 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.