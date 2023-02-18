I sold a car and have a bunch of cash that I'd like to put into my CapitalOne savings account.

I live in the Atlanta suburbs, where CapitalOne has no branches and no ATMs that accept deposits. Their rep told me to visit CVS pharmacy 10 times over the next 2 months and deposit the cash there (to be under their daily deposit limit).

To skip that hassle, I'd rather pay ~$10 for a cashier's check of $9,900 that I could then use the CapitalOne app to deposit.

I also have a Schwab bank account and American Express bank account, but those don't allow depositing cash either.

I visited a Chase bank today, but they wouldn't sell me a cashier's check unless I opened an account with them.

I've been unable to find a bank that allows it.

What do you recommend?