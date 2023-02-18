This applies to the U.S.:

Payments made from a trust are no longer in the trust and lose creditor protections. Unless there are other protections (e.g. state-level protections protecting certain trust distributions), once the assets are in your father's bank account/possession, a creditor may have access to those funds.

Income distributed from an irrevocable trust is taxable to the beneficiary and retains the characteristics of that income (e.g. dividends or interest) Any principal or corpus distributed is not income.

Trust income can result in benefit ineligibility (e.g. if the income is sufficient to raise MAGI/taxable income above an income limit or increase net worth above a net worth limit).

As the trustee of an irrevocable trust, your responsibility is to make distributions according to the distribution requirements of the trust. Once you do that, your job is done. It's not your responsibility to make sure debts are paid or creditors are notified (barring any laws in your jurisdiction that require it).

If your father has outstanding federal tax debts, the IRS can place liens or levies on his assets. In general, creditors are subject to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, which limits how creditors can go after people for their debts.

You may want to consult an attorney on this. The trust may have clauses that allow you to refuse distribution for certain reasons (which can help protect assets from your father's creditors) or it may be structured in a way that allows creditors to pierce the trust.