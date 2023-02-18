I live in the US, and have been appointed as the trustee of an irrevocable trust with my father (who also lives in the US) as the beneficiary. My father is potentially in some debt/behind on taxes, and is additionally receiving benefits from the state. I have been assured that the trust cannot be garnished by any of these entities but my concern is on any payments made to my father.
Are those payments considered income for him?
a. Will he have to report them for his taxes (this one is probably obviously yes but I'm not sure)?
b. Can that income make him ineligible for certain government benefits.
Can a potential debtor garnish those payments either wholly or partially?
a. If they are entitled to garnish said payments and they are not made aware of them, are they then able to go after the trust for any back payments not received. In other words if I pay out money to my father for years without knowing of his debts can a debtor come to me at some point in the future and say I made a mistake in not paying them out of those disbursements and sue the trust for it.
b. If yes is there any way I can find out what debt he has, preferably on my own as he will likely not cooperate with said endeavor.