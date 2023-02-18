0

I live in the US, and have been appointed as the trustee of an irrevocable trust with my father (who also lives in the US) as the beneficiary. My father is potentially in some debt/behind on taxes, and is additionally receiving benefits from the state. I have been assured that the trust cannot be garnished by any of these entities but my concern is on any payments made to my father.

  1. Are those payments considered income for him?
    a. Will he have to report them for his taxes (this one is probably obviously yes but I'm not sure)?
    b. Can that income make him ineligible for certain government benefits.

  2. Can a potential debtor garnish those payments either wholly or partially?
    a. If they are entitled to garnish said payments and they are not made aware of them, are they then able to go after the trust for any back payments not received. In other words if I pay out money to my father for years without knowing of his debts can a debtor come to me at some point in the future and say I made a mistake in not paying them out of those disbursements and sue the trust for it.
    b. If yes is there any way I can find out what debt he has, preferably on my own as he will likely not cooperate with said endeavor.

  • What country(ies) are you, your father, the trust, and his assets in?
    – Stan H
    13 mins ago
    @StanH: sorry, US for all
    – jesse_b
    2 mins ago

This applies to the U.S.:

Payments made from a trust are no longer in the trust and lose creditor protections. Unless there are other protections (e.g. state-level protections protecting certain trust distributions), once the assets are in your father's bank account/possession, a creditor may have access to those funds.

Income distributed from an irrevocable trust is taxable to the beneficiary and retains the characteristics of that income (e.g. dividends or interest) Any principal or corpus distributed is not income.

Trust income can result in benefit ineligibility (e.g. if the income is sufficient to raise MAGI/taxable income above an income limit or increase net worth above a net worth limit).

As the trustee of an irrevocable trust, your responsibility is to make distributions according to the distribution requirements of the trust. Once you do that, your job is done. It's not your responsibility to make sure debts are paid or creditors are notified (barring any laws in your jurisdiction that require it).

If your father has outstanding federal tax debts, the IRS can place liens or levies on his assets. In general, creditors are subject to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, which limits how creditors can go after people for their debts.

You may want to consult an attorney on this. The trust may have clauses that allow you to refuse distribution for certain reasons (which can help protect assets from your father's creditors) or it may be structured in a way that allows creditors to pierce the trust.

