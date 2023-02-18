I know if an application uses in app purchases should pay around 30% to Google play store for example. But what if there is an app like Instagram or Amazon they do not use store payment service or advertisements. Do these apps also pay something to app stores?
How is this a personal finance question?– JohnFx ♦1 hour ago
@JohnFx: Can't a person be an application developer?– best_of_man1 hour ago
Yes, If you be an application developer you will pay to Google or Apple Stores. But your question is whether Google and Apple pay. A person can't be Google or Apple. Maybe clarify why this question is relevant to your personal finances.– JohnFx ♦1 hour ago
@JohnFx: I am asking if a developer uses write an application like Amazon or Instagram that doesn't use the stores default payment service, or the stores advertisement service to earn money, should they also pay something to the app stores only because they have uploaded their app on the stores?– best_of_man44 mins ago
