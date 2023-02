Say we bought a TV that costs 100.00 from vendor ABC inclusive of tax.

Sony Bravia TV...............100.00 ----- Subtotal 100.00 VAT 10.71 (12%) Amount Due 100.00

What is the journal value of the inventory in the journal entry? Is it 89.29 or 100.00? Also, what is the inventory value if it is VAT exclusive?

Sony Bravia TV...............100.00 ----- Subtotal 100.00 VAT 12.00 (12%) Amount Due 112.00