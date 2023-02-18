I live in the Netherlands. I bought a house a couple of years ago, So far I paid around 30% back, from which 70% are extra payment, as my bank allows me to pay some amount extra yearly fee-free.

I can do extra payment now, but I'm hesitating. I'm putting all my money in the house. I'm thinking maybe it's wiser if I invest. The probably is that I'm a newbie to investment, and really have no experience.

I could think of two options:

Stock market, but it's pretty bad at the moment. I read about it, and I understand that if I invest now, in 5 years, I might get double money. That sounds a good idea for those who have a lot of money.

Buying a second home, but that is also a difficult option, because new Dutch law sets prices very high for second homes.

Any advice on this?