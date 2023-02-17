0

Unfortunately, I have a background in cybersecurity in the banking, law enforcement and intelligence community. I also used to work for a software company and was a developer. As a result, I do not want to use any personal finance software that is connected to financial institutions (i.e. downloading transactions) or that is in the cloud in any way. I just want to install the SW onto my Mac, running the SW on my computer and storing the files on my Mac hard drive.

I've used Banktivity and it's okay, but they are moving to a subscription model. I'd prefer to pay for the SW and just own it (as long as I can). I understand the SW industry so not inviting a lecture here, again, I know too much perhaps about what happens behind the scenes.

I can use Excel but part of the value of the personal finance SW is the built-in reports.

Any other SW I can look at?

  • A lot of users on this forum use GnuCash
    – littleadv
    14 mins ago

