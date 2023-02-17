0

How would you convert the equity premium risk to percentage found here: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/indices/strategy/sp-us-equity-risk-premium-index/#overview

Simply the change from 16th Feb 2022 to 16th Feb 2023.

176.90/160.87 - 1 = 9.96457 %

enter image description here

