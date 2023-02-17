0

I'm trying to compare a few (BlackRock) bond ETFs using the following info:

  • Weighted Avg Coupon
  • Effective Duration
  • Weighted Average Yield to Maturity
  • Weighted Average Maturity

For example: https://www.blackrock.com/lu/individual/products/287339/ishares-us-aggregate-bond-ucits-etf:

  • Weighted Avg Coupon: 2.89 - This is the original interest rate (%) for bonds (weighted and averaged for all fund holdings)?
  • Effective Duration: 6.38 - I don't understand what this would represent?
  • Weighted Average Yield to Maturity: 4.79% - I also don't understand this one?
  • Weighted Average Maturity: 8.67 - This is the bond maturity in years (weighted and averaged for all fund holdings).

Can someone help with understanding Effective Duration and Yield to Maturity? What do the numbers mean, what to read from them?

Improve this question
2

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
-1

Concepts like effective duration (sensitivity to interest rate changes) and YTM (return you receive) aren't specific to ETFs but are general bond concepts.

To learn more, start with the search engine of your choice or take a look at the existing questions on this site.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.