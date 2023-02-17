I'm trying to compare a few (BlackRock) bond ETFs using the following info:
- Weighted Avg Coupon
- Effective Duration
- Weighted Average Yield to Maturity
- Weighted Average Maturity
For example: https://www.blackrock.com/lu/individual/products/287339/ishares-us-aggregate-bond-ucits-etf:
- Weighted Avg Coupon: 2.89 - This is the original interest rate (%) for bonds (weighted and averaged for all fund holdings)?
- Effective Duration: 6.38 - I don't understand what this would represent?
- Weighted Average Yield to Maturity: 4.79% - I also don't understand this one?
- Weighted Average Maturity: 8.67 - This is the bond maturity in years (weighted and averaged for all fund holdings).
Can someone help with understanding Effective Duration and Yield to Maturity? What do the numbers mean, what to read from them?