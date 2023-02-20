There are reasons for the similarities of the big moves in the middle of the day. Sometimes the market moves in reaction to big news. It could be an inflation or unemployment number; it could be political news like congress failing to pass an important bill; or surprising news about a big famous company.

Why do those events show in these three indexes? They are all three US based indices. Yes there can be global events such as COVID, Brexit or the war in Ukraine that show up in the big movements. You will sometimes see terrible news or great news spread across the global markets.

This isn't always true. There can be days where one index will move one way, lets say up, but the other two move the other way, lets say down. That happens when the big news doesn't impact the three indices the same way.