It actually happened in a similar fashion in the US: in 2015, the price of a townhouse nearby was $850k.

Then about 1 year later, the price of it went to $1.5 million.

For simplicity's sake, let's say it went up exactly double, such as from $800k to $1.6 million.

Does that mean when the government starts to print money, and when you see a cappucinno goes up from $3.25 to $4.4 and lunch from $8.95 to $12.95, then

  1. Let's say if you are able to put down 15% down payment to buy 3 houses, each one is $1 million

  2. When the price of them actually goes to $2 million (and suppose price of the lunch and everything else also doubles)

  3. Now you sell the third house, and get $2 million, and then use that $2 million to pay off your first and second house (and also the 3rd house). So now you get 1.5 houses for free.

So you may be able to semi retire. Or suppose if you can buy 5 or 6 houses and get 2 or 3 houses for free, then you may be able to retire.

The simpler math is: if the 3 houses double in price, I gain $3 million if I sell them all. So if I move to a lower cost area such as Colorado suburb or Florida, I maybe able to retire.

Is it really so?

3
  • Removing the hyperinflation tag since it's not what you're describing and asking about. Hyperinflation is uncontrollabale inflation in tens and hundres++ % YoY.
    – littleadv
    3 mins ago
  • @littleadv I see... so inflation of 50% or even 100% in house prices won't be hyperinflation yet
    – Stefanie Gauss
    2 mins ago
  • every year? probably yes, but in that case if you sell your houses your $3M won't last for long in Florida. A more accurate scenario would be 100% growth in a decade - that's high inflation, but not entirely unreasonable.
    – littleadv
    1 min ago

If you have enough cash for all the downpayments and reserves and enough income to qualify for all the mortgages - yeah, sure. That's leveraging. Those who can afford it most definitely gain from high inflation while holding appreciating assets. But you should already be wealthy enough to begin with, otherwise no-one will give you millions in loans to buy multiple houses at 15% down.

There's also a tax component though, so you sell the home for 2M when you bought it for 1M - you have 1M of taxable gain (assuming you didn't live in it). Also, since you only paid 15% in cash (downpayment), you have the remaining loan to repay. So you don't actually get 2M in cash, you get 50-70% of it (depending on state income tax rates and remaining mortgage balance).

