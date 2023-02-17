It actually happened in a similar fashion in the US: in 2015, the price of a townhouse nearby was $850k.

Then about 1 year later, the price of it went to $1.5 million.

For simplicity's sake, let's say it went up exactly double, such as from $800k to $1.6 million.

Does that mean when the government starts to print money, and when you see a cappucinno goes up from $3.25 to $4.4 and lunch from $8.95 to $12.95, then

Let's say if you are able to put down 15% down payment to buy 3 houses, each one is $1 million When the price of them actually goes to $2 million (and suppose price of the lunch and everything else also doubles) Now you sell the third house, and get $2 million, and then use that $2 million to pay off your first and second house (and also the 3rd house). So now you get 1.5 houses for free.

So you may be able to semi retire. Or suppose if you can buy 5 or 6 houses and get 2 or 3 houses for free, then you may be able to retire.

The simpler math is: if the 3 houses double in price, I gain $3 million if I sell them all. So if I move to a lower cost area such as Colorado suburb or Florida, I maybe able to retire.

Is it really so?