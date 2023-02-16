In August of 2022 I purchased an electric bike to get me to and from work. The cost was £2600. I believed, in the long run, that I would save money.

It was ordered from Europe and delivered to the Uk. I had to take a day off from work to receive the bike. I am self-employed and, as such, if I’m not working I don’t get paid.

The bike arrived and initially I was more than happy with it. It worked as it should and I could feel myself becoming fitter. On the 17th day of possession, on my way to work, the bike suddenly lost its electrical power. It was fully charged and the breakdown occurred between traffic lights.

It is still possible to ride the bike but, without the electrical assistance, it is like being in top gear on a mountain bike. I have to travel 6.5 miles from 0 to 500 feet above sea level in order to get to work. A journey that was normally taking me under 30 minutes, became a 110 minute journey on this particular morning.

I contacted the company when I got to work, just before 7am. There is no telephone number, despite many attempts to find one, so communication was via email. I was due to finish work at 4pm and I still hadn’t received a reply. I assumed whatever was wrong with the bike would be an easy fix that I could perform before going home.

I received a generic response that was of no help at all. I rode the bike home without electric assistance. It was mostly down-hill so it wasn’t too painful.

For the next ten days I was asked to take numerous photos and to dry terminals etc but none of the suggestions fixed the issue. They didn’t send anyone out to attempt to resolve the problem or even offer such a solution.

I was having to get a taxi to and from work during this time. I was doing this before I purchased the bike as I leave home before public transport is available.

The company offered a 14 day, no quibble, refund should I not be happy with it. After 10 days I asked to be refunded and was informed that this was not possible as it was three days out of the 14 day period.

Fortunately, I paid for the item via PayPal. I contacted them and opened a dispute. I sent them all the email correspondence and they found in my favour, reimbursing every single penny.

The bike company contacted me to arrange collection. I informed them that that was not a problem but it had to be the weekend, as both myself and my partner worked all week. I could not afford to take further time off work.

The collection company they use will not come to my address at weekends! They insist on arriving every Thursday morning when nobody is home. I’m aware of this because they leave cards and phone messages.

I informed both companies that I would not have any time off until Christmas. Despite this they continued to send someone to my address every Thursday. When I did have time off, there was no correspondence or attempt to cmake a collection.

By now I was a little peeved and I sent an email to the company stating that I was not going to correspond with them any further unless I received notification that it was to be collected on a weekend.

They kept sending somebody on Thursdays and then asked if I could meet the collection company somewhere more convenient to themselves! They wanted my to take the bike to work again and meet somebody there. I have since purchased a non-electric bike to get to work so informed them that this was not possible.

It is almost 6 months since I reported the defective bike and it is still taking up room in my small dwelling. I’m afraid to leave it outside just in case it gets damaged or stolen. It’s a lot of money for me to lose.

My questions are: how long do I have to keep the bike in storage when I have made every attempt to return it? Am I entitled to remuneration for the taxis I had to take for the 10 days?

Thank you for your time.