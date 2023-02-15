0

Before my uncle passed, he gifted a property via a Deed to myself and a relative residing in Cuba. I want to sell the property, but I have no idea how I will be able to get the proceeds to her in Cuba. Is there a special type of bank I can open for her in the US or elsewhere where the proceeds can be deposited? I have researched banks in the US and it's my understanding that in order for her to open an account in the US she needs to reside here. Any suggestions on how I should proceed to handle her proceeds. Thanks

Improve this question
New contributor
Stressed Nephew is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • This sounds like a scam, but in case it is not - you need to check whether transferring money from the US to Cuba is at all allowed, by either of those countries.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Where is the property?
    – DJClayworth
    1 hour ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

The property is in Florida and no it's not a scam. My uncle deed us a property and now i'm trying to sell it and get her the proceeds in a legal manner.

Improve this answer
New contributor
Stressed Nephew is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Stressed Nephew is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.