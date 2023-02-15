Before my uncle passed, he gifted a property via a Deed to myself and a relative residing in Cuba. I want to sell the property, but I have no idea how I will be able to get the proceeds to her in Cuba. Is there a special type of bank I can open for her in the US or elsewhere where the proceeds can be deposited? I have researched banks in the US and it's my understanding that in order for her to open an account in the US she needs to reside here. Any suggestions on how I should proceed to handle her proceeds. Thanks
-
This sounds like a scam, but in case it is not - you need to check whether transferring money from the US to Cuba is at all allowed, by either of those countries.– littleadv1 hour ago
-
Where is the property?– DJClayworth1 hour ago
1 Answer
The property is in Florida and no it's not a scam. My uncle deed us a property and now i'm trying to sell it and get her the proceeds in a legal manner.