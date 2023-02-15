Before my uncle passed, he gifted a property via a Deed to myself and a relative residing in Cuba. I want to sell the property, but I have no idea how I will be able to get the proceeds to her in Cuba. Is there a special type of bank I can open for her in the US or elsewhere where the proceeds can be deposited? I have researched banks in the US and it's my understanding that in order for her to open an account in the US she needs to reside here. Any suggestions on how I should proceed to handle her proceeds. Thanks