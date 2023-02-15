0

According to the Gordon Growth Model (GGM). The formula for DDM is:

P = D / (r - g)

where

P is the current value of the stock/index.

D is the dividend payment at the end of the current period.

r is the required rate of return.

g is the dividend growth rate.

Considering an index (like the S&P or FTSE) yearly data, I was wondering when evaluating an index intrinsic value does the dividend growth rate 'g' have to be the the rate of change total dividends or the rate of change of dividends per share?

Also how are yearly share buyback just added to yearly dividends?

