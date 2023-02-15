I just got new insurance and they cover orthodontia as of December 2022. However, my braces were put on in October of 2022. The braces cost $5,500 and I have already paid $3,000 of this cost. I called my orthodontist and updated my insurance and they billed my new insurance. Except they billed it as October 2022 and for the full amount… wouldn’t they be able to bill it as current and for the remaining $2,000 I owe? Or must they bill it this way?