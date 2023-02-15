0

I'm looking at BlackRock ETFs and for those that "Use of income" is set to "distributing" I can look into the Factsheet and find the divident. For example: https://www.blackrock.com/lu/individual/products/309035/ishares-core-msci-world-ucits-etf states "Distribution yield: 1.67%". Seems strange this info is not directly on the fund's web page, but you have to open the Factsheet pdf.

However, for those which "Use of income" is "accumulating" I fail to find any info about the fund dividend history.

For example the same fund but "accumulating": https://www.blackrock.com/lu/individual/products/251882/ishares-msci-world-ucits-etf-acc-fund, what's the divident for 2022.?

Note, both funds performed the same in 2022: -18.1%.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.