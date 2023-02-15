I'm looking at BlackRock ETFs and for those that "Use of income" is set to "distributing" I can look into the Factsheet and find the divident. For example: https://www.blackrock.com/lu/individual/products/309035/ishares-core-msci-world-ucits-etf states "Distribution yield: 1.67%". Seems strange this info is not directly on the fund's web page, but you have to open the Factsheet pdf.

However, for those which "Use of income" is "accumulating" I fail to find any info about the fund dividend history.

For example the same fund but "accumulating": https://www.blackrock.com/lu/individual/products/251882/ishares-msci-world-ucits-etf-acc-fund, what's the divident for 2022.?

Note, both funds performed the same in 2022: -18.1%.