I'm looking at BlackRock ETFs and for those that "Use of income" is set to "distributing" I can look into the Factsheet and find the dividend. For example: https://www.blackrock.com/lu/individual/products/309035/ishares-core-msci-world-ucits-etf states "Distribution yield: 1.67%". Seems strange this info is not directly on the fund's web page, but you have to open the Factsheet pdf.

However, for those which "Use of income" is "accumulating" I fail to find any info about the fund dividend history.

For example the same fund but "accumulating": https://www.blackrock.com/lu/individual/products/251882/ishares-msci-world-ucits-etf-acc-fund, what's the dividend for 2022.?

Note, both funds performed the same in 2022: -18.1%.

There plainly is no dividend, because that's the very point of an accumulating ETF: it doesn't distribute its yields to the investors, but invests them back into the holdings of the ETF.

  • Sure, understand that; but shouldn't the information about how much was reinvested be visible in the fund info?
    – Danijel
    1 hour ago

