Every year I get the useless 1099-B with the IRS-mandated made-up cost basis numbers, and then later I get the Stock Plan Transactions Supplement that actually matches my paystubs and W2 income. By what date does E*trade generate the Stock Plan Transactions Supplement? (Last year I had it by mid-February but apparently this year is different?)

(Also why does the IRS even require the useless version to be generated? Are they intentionally trying to trick people into paying taxes twice on the same income? If they succeed, will they pay interest and penalties to the victims?)