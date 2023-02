I see some of the money market Funds are yielding higher than the online-banks

Schwab Value Advantage Money Fund® Investor Shares (SWVXX) is yielding 4.47% FIDELITY GOVERNMENT MONEY MARKET ( SPAXX ) is yielding 3.96% Fidelity® Treasury Money Market Fund (FZFXX ) is yielding 3.96%

So my question is how these Money market fund are able to give such higher rate while none of the internet banks could match that and what could be the cons of putting money in these Money Market Funds ?