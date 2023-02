I have an account at Fidelity. Last year I sold some Treasury Bills before they matured. Some of the sales were gains and others were losses.

When I got my Fidelity tax package, it showed the gains as interest on 1099-INT alongside the interest earned by T-Bills that had simply matured. However, it doesn't show the losses anywhere.

Is this reporting correct? Why are the losses not reported anywhere and what do I do about this?