I don't like my company's retirement plan sponsor. I feel their array of investment options are quite poor (poor because they don't have many options, their expense fees are high, and they don't offer low-expense index funds like vanguard). To be blunt, I feel like they are intentionally giving me poor options in order to make money off of fees. However, because my employer does a matching policy with them, so I feel like I don't have a choice.
Say I wanted to regularly direct the funds from my employer's retirement account to another 401k plan that gives me a larger array of options (i.e. maybe some sort of Fidelity IRA). Is there a way that I can do this? This is assuming there isn't a vesting period with the match and I plan to keep working with my current employer. If I was quitting or they changed providers, I would happily do a rollover, but the problem is that I don't plan to leave me employer and I want to be able to have competitive mutual fund options that charge lower fees.