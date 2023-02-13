Some companies have bad 401(k) programs, even when they have matches.

When I started with one company we were always 100% vested, and the company match was very good. The problem was that they were so small the expenses charged were high. As time went by the expenses dropped as the company grew in size. This makes sense because the 401(K) plan has to be able to charge enough to pay their expenses. The more money in the plan the lower percentage of the balance the fees have to be.

The other thing that happened as we grew, is that the number of options grew.

This is a time when you should talk to HR. They may be able to answer some questions. It may be that the person picking the options doesn't understand the options. look for opportunities to mention the shortcomings with the plan at meetings with management, or with company surveys.

Some plans allow you to keep the money in the plan, but allow you to pick individual stocks to invest with. I have no idea if the fess they charge are competitive.

To be able to move money to an IRA while still employed is an option with some plans. The goal of the 401(k) administrator is to keep the money invested in things they control to generate their fees. Check your company documents to see if this is allowed. Also understand any fees involved with this, and check to see if it impacts your company match.