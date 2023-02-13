2

As a former public school teacher, my wife gets a monthly check from the state Division of Pensions and Benefits. Is it possible to move that money each month into her Traditional IRA and consider it a rollover? We don't need the money right now, as I am still working. It seems to me that this is allowed, according to these documents:

It seems to me that the above documents indicate that this is allowed, as long as the money is moved within 60 days of each check (or if we can get the Division of Pensions and Benefits to move it directly into her Traditional IRA). Can anyone confirm if I am reading this correctly, that it is possible to move monthly pension payments into a Traditional IRA and consider them rollovers?

(Note: I am not talking about taking a total lump sum distribution from the pension; we don't want to do that, as that would be far less money than taking the monthly payments for years to come).

The indirect rollover (money distributed to you that you then deposit into an IRA within 60 days) is allowed, but if your plan withholds any taxes from the distributions you'll need to make those up from your cash in pocket and balance it out on your annual tax return later.

There are several exceptions to this, one of them is Sec. 72(t) distributions. You'll need to check with the pension plan if your pension distributions are considered Sec. 72(t) distributions. Another exception is RMDs, this is probably not relevant to you, but worth also confirming with the plan. The details are in the first of your two links.

You can do a direct rollover, from the pension plan directly to your IRA, but the plan has to allow and support that.

