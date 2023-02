Assuming a US person has one dependent child, is filing as Head-of-Household and an income over the limit for claiming any child credit. Supposedly, he could use IRS Form-8332 for transferring the right to claim such credit to the other parent of that child (who makes a smaller income).

If such form is filed, is there any impact on the eligibility of the person to file as an Head-of-Household? Will that person need to file as a Single?