I have seen some material on the web such as "New Foreign Investment Restrictions Imposed by India".

In the article:Historically, investors from only two of India’s neighbouring countries – Pakistan and Bangladesh – have been subject to stricter investment rules (requiring all investments to be approved by the Government).[2] Notably, investors from the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) have not been subject to such strict scrutiny other than in sensitive sectors such as telecom, defence and railway infrastructure.

Can chinese investor open an account and buy stock ,whose scope of business is not "telecom, defence and railway infrastructure", in some brokers?