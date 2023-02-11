0

I am positive that I have been taken in a wild chase to get my money back in a cryptocurrency phishing scam, and I have reported this to google, WhatsApp, ic3, Coinbase, etc., and I am not getting any response. I have called the FBI and I can’t get through.

Each time I am asked to pay a new fee to get my money back and they won’t deduct it from my earnings or my money back.

I know the “names” of these people with ID’s, US phone numbers used, emails, so called financial institutions, and in which country the “payout manager” is. I have all the emails, text, screenshots, etc. of my proof that this has been a phishing scam. I wish I would of known earlier what all this was but I wasn’t.

I just need to know where I can get results on getting these people caught, even though I know I will most likely not get my money back. Better is to avoid anyone else to get scammed of their money.

Thank you in advance

Improve this question
New contributor
JEPG is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

Each time I am asked to pay a new fee to get my money back and they won’t deduct it from my earnings or my money back.

Stop doing this. You won't get any earnings, you're just giving more money to the criminals.

The IC3 is the right place. IC3 is the FBI. While they will unlikely to respond to your individual complaint, they work well by aggregating information and following patterns.

You can read more about how to avoid scams and how to report them on the FTC website.

I know the “names” of these people with ID’s, US phone numbers used, emails, so called financial institutions, and in which country the “payout manager” is. I have all the emails, text, screenshots, etc. of my proof that this has been a phishing scam. I wish I would of known earlier what all this was but I wasn’t.

I doubt any of this information is actually factually correct and real. These people operate with stolen identities and forged documents to create a whole web of "alternative reality".

Report everything you have to IC3, however don't expect to recover anything or hear back. The money you paid into the scam is very likely lost and will never be recovered. However, with your report, the FBI may be able to identify who these people really are and find a way to stop them. While you may not hear about your specific case, you may read news reports like these, which are based on the information provided in complaints such as yours.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

JEPG is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.