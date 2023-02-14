I am positive that I have been taken in a wild chase to get my money back in a cryptocurrency advanced fee scam, and I have reported this to google, WhatsApp, ic3, Coinbase, etc., and I am not getting any response. I have called the FBI and I can’t get through.

Each time I am asked to pay a new fee to get my money back and they won’t deduct it from my earnings or my money back.

I know the “names” of these people with IDs, US phone numbers used, emails, so called financial institutions, and in which country the “payout manager” is. I have all the emails, text, screenshots, etc. of my proof that this has been a phishing scam. I wish I could have known earlier what all this was, but I didn't.

I just need to know where I can get results on getting these people caught, even though I know I will most likely not get my money back. Better is to avoid anyone else getting scammed out of their money.

Thank you in advance