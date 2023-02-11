Is there a reason why the income limits of these 2 are drastically different with the 401k limits being about 3 times higher?
Moreover, why is it that the 401k limits go up over the years but those of the IRA were stagnant for 3 consecutive years?
The basic limit on elective deferrals is $22,500 in 2023, $20,500 in 2022, $19,500 in 2020 and 2021, and $19,000 in 2019, or 100% of the employee's compensation, whichever is less. IRS
How much can I contribute to an IRA? The annual contribution limit for 2023 is $6,500, or $7,500 if you're age 50 or older (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 is $6,000, or $7,000 if you're age 50 or older). IRS