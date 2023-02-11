Is there a reason why the income limits of these 2 are drastically different with the 401k limits being about 3 times higher?

Moreover, why is it that the 401k limits go up over the years but those of the IRA were stagnant for 3 consecutive years?

The basic limit on elective deferrals is $22,500 in 2023, $20,500 in 2022, $19,500 in 2020 and 2021, and $19,000 in 2019, or 100% of the employee's compensation, whichever is less. IRS