Is there a reason why the contribution limits of these are drastically different with the 401k limits being about three times higher?

Moreover, why is it that the 401k limits go up over the years but those of the IRA were stagnant for 3 consecutive years?

The basic limit on elective deferrals is $22,500 in 2023, $20,500 in 2022, $19,500 in 2020 and 2021, and $19,000 in 2019, or 100% of the employee's compensation, whichever is less. IRS