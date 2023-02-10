After ordering a SWIFT transfer, I can ask the originator financial institution a copy of the MT103 (Message Type 103) message that they have sent to the SWIFT network to view which instructions they used. It's convenient to understand the transfer and check the correctness of the information they've used.

What document can I ask from a financial institution to see when they received the fund back following a rejected SWIFT transfer? Do SWIFT transfers have another form/message/log that can give me a better idea on the refund process? (Such as the date when the originator financial institution received the refund)