I'm looking for a formula that I can use to convert some coupon bonds into zero-coupon bonds: the goal is to graph the yield curve given some bonds (ZCB and CB). Therefore, I would like to know if it is okay to use this formula:

Price(ZCB)=Price(CB)/(1+r)^(1/t)

where t denotes the time-to-maturity and r the yield-to-maturity of the Coupon bond.

Thank you in advance for your help!