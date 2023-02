Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SELauVQ1Tk

The above video describe several pattern with high degree of success. I would like to implement two of them, i.e. Bullflag Rectangle pattern and the Head & Shoulders pattern. I tried to implement it using the scanners from Trade-Ideas, but they do not work at all. Is there an alternative to implement them? Do you have another website which could allow me to target them quickly?