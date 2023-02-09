Recently, my bank approached me with an offer for an investment fund, its basket containing about thirty stocks.

I wanted to know about the evolution of those stocks, so I tried looking for "koers pfizer" on Google (just as an example, "koers" is the Dutch word for stock value and graph) in order to get information on the last stock values.

This worked, but what I got was some interactive tool, where I could get the single stock value for one single moment (like five years ago).

Having done that for two periods (five years and the entire stock exchange lifetime), I have serious doubts:

The stock values went up in average ±3.95% a year in the entire lifetime (great fund!).

The stock values went up in average ±0.8% a year in the last five years (what a bummer!).

In order to do a better analysis, I'd like to investigate the stock values before Corona hit, but in order to do that, I would need to get the stock values of three years ago.

This would mean: do the whole Google search again, for every single company, and choose the right spot interactively on the graph in order to get the value.

No, thanks, I would like to do this in a more appropriate manner, simply by downloading the stock values, maybe in a CSV format, or so.

But where can I do that from? Is there some website for which I could launch a command like:

wget www.website.com/company_stockvalues/?depth=forever

... or something similar? (Having a different website per stock-exchange is not a problem at all, I'm happy with everything I can get)