Is there a "grace period" on getting that money back out? For example, if I put $3000 in in April, and I need that $3000 in May, can get it out before the end of the year, can I just pay the "regular tax" on it for the year, or do I have to pay the penalty as well?
1But “you” don’t put $3000 into a 401k in March. Your employer puts a fraction of your wages into your 401k account. That might sound pedantic, but it’s a major difference between a 401k and IRA.– RonJohn59 mins ago
If you need money, either borrow from your 401k, or stop contributing. Of course, the proper tactic is to use money from your Emergency Fund.– RonJohn57 mins ago
1 Answer
For a 401(k), probably not, since most 401(k) contributions also have an employer match, and the deduction for the contribution is baked into your paycheck for that period. Otherwise you could "game" the system by contributing the max, getting a match, and pulling it back out.
For an IRA, yes, but you also need to withdraw any earnings (or reduce the withdrawal if there is a loss) associated with that contribution. You can do that up to the filing deadline for the tax year (e.g. April 15, 2024 for a withdrawal of a contribution made in 2023).
Any time you're dealing with retirement accounts and significant tax consequences, talk to your IRA provider, broker, or a local tax professional. There may be specifics to your circumstances that don't apply to the situation in general. You will probably need your broker's help to determine if any gains or losses need to be included in the reversal as well.