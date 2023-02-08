For a 401(k), probably not, since most 401(k) contributions also have an employer match, and the deduction for the contribution is baked into your paycheck for that period. Otherwise you could "game" the system by contributing the max, getting a match, and pulling it back out.

For an IRA, yes, but you also need to withdraw any earnings (or reduce the withdrawal if there is a loss) associated with that contribution. You can do that up to the filing deadline for the tax year (e.g. April 15, 2024 for a withdrawal of a contribution made in 2023).

Any time you're dealing with retirement accounts and significant tax consequences, talk to your IRA provider, broker, or a local tax professional. There may be specifics to your circumstances that don't apply to the situation in general. You will probably need your broker's help to determine if any gains or losses need to be included in the reversal as well.