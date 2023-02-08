I graduated from college and have been employed with a major company for half a year with a sufficiently high compensation (6-digit tech job). I am trying to buy a small apartment to live in.

I had been in school for several years prior to that, getting my Bachelors.

While in school, I had occasional TA jobs and internships.

Before school I had years of employment (non-trad student).

I applied for a mortgage at DCU, got prequalified, paid application fee, and got a call from a processor saying that my application got suspended because of lack of "continuous 2 years of employment". She took the info about my older employment history (beyond their standard past 2 years) and said she will try to re-submit it back to the underwriter.

She said that I may not be able to get a mortgage, and according to her it's a "Fanny Mae requirement, we have nothing to do with that". She also said all mortgage products have the same requirement. She didn't sound well though: constantly forgetting words, what I said a second ago, and she sounded like a person under the influence to be honest (really blurred speech). So, I am not 100% inclined to trust her.

How accurate are her statements? I was previously told by specialist from that same credit union that education can be considered in lieu of work.