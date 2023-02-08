Here is a question using hypothetical amounts when understanding the amount considered capital gain when selling real estate before two years. I want to understand, is the number I am calling capital gains correct? And is my rough calculation of my final profit seeming reasonable? Trying to understand if I can walk away without a loss, when selling before two years is up.

Tried to use numbers for easy math below, not to emulate real values.

Capital Gains Calculation

Amount Description $500k closing amount for home sale ($50k) realtor fees ($300k) mortgage payoff ($10k) random other fees $140k my capital gain that can be taxed

Is $140k the right number for the capital gain, in this case? And, below, does $25k seem logical for final profit?

After Tax Calculation