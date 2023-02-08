Here is a question using hypothetical amounts when understanding the amount considered capital gain when selling real estate before two years. I want to understand, is the number I am calling capital gains correct? And is my rough calculation of my final profit seeming reasonable? Trying to understand if I can walk away without a loss, when selling before two years is up.
Tried to use numbers for easy math below, not to emulate real values.
Capital Gains Calculation
|Amount
|Description
|$500k
|closing amount for home sale
|($50k)
|realtor fees
|($300k)
|mortgage payoff
|($10k)
|random other fees
|$140k
|my capital gain that can be taxed
Is $140k the right number for the capital gain, in this case? And, below, does $25k seem logical for final profit?
After Tax Calculation
|Amount
|Description
|$140k
|capital gain
|($30k)
|capital gains tax on above amount (a little over 20%)
|($15k)
|interest paid on mortgage to try and reclaim for breaking even
|($50k)
|down payment from initial transaction to reclaim
|($20k)
|expenses on home improvements
|$25k
|actual profit for me considering my expenses and tax