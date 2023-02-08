Reading a book where author uses "Effective price" term. After googling it found this: The effective price is the price at which a commodity is sold or bought after the hedge has been lifted (liquidated). It can be calculated either by adding/substracting the basis change to the original cash price, or by adding/substracting the hedge of the futures (the original futures price at the time the hedge was placed minus the futures price at the time the hedged was lifted) to the final cash price. Author calculates it using Spot price after at the end of hedge + difference of futures (example about futures hedging) prices F1 - F2, where F1 - futures price at the start of hedging and F2 - at the end.

I understand effective price as price of the asset with which you would have the same profit/loss buying/selling this asset on the Spot market, as buying/selling it on Futures market with difference F1 - F2, is it right?

P.S. What is unclear for me is price at which a commodity is sold or bought after the hedge has been lifted (liquidated). What does lifted(liquidated) mean and why should it affect the price?