0

I see that the government use the net worth of the median household, but they don't check the individual net worth instead. I was wondering if there was any source for this. The only thing I found is this web page, but it doesn't seem to be accurate, so I was wondering if there was a way to measure it or a place that showed this statistics, or a way to accurately infer the individual net worth for each working adult.

https://www.thekickassentrepreneur.com/net-worth-by-age-percentile-calculator-for-canada/

https://www.freedomthirtyfiveblog.com/resources/median-and-average-net-worth

Found this, but it doesn't include the statistics I want, but a useful statistics I found is the target for singles and couples.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.