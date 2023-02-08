I have a small amount of money in a regular investment account however I am considering putting more in.

The UK tax-free dividend allowance is £2,000, although will reduce to £1,000 in the new financial year.

The UK tax-free capital gains allowance is £12,300, although will reduce to £6,000 in the new financial year.

I am aware that the UK you have a £20,000 ISA limit. So is there any downside to moving my investments, and putting additional money, into a stocks and shares ISA? Assuming I am not using the full £20,000 allowance between a cash ISA and stocks and shares ISA anyway.