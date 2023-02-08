I've recently arrived in California under a J-1 visa from Spain. Most people under these visas file as an non-resident for tax purposes in the US. My understanding is this means means they are paid and taxed in their home country, and not double-taxed in the US. They can do this by claiming tax-treaty benefits that make them exempt from the "Substantial Presence test" for the first few years they are on US soil.

US taxes are substantially lower than Spanish taxes. For this reason, I would like to be considered a resident alien for tax purposes in the USA. Spain indicated they will accept paperwork for me to be considered non-resident in Spain for this year. However, I cannot figure out how I can choose to be a "resident alien" in the USA. Is it possible to make this choice by waiving my tax treaty rights? If so, how?