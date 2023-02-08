I cannot re-calculate the "asked yield" from today's Wall Street Journal for the following two examples:
MATURITY COUPON BID ASK ASK-YIELD
5/15/2023 0.125 98.2500 98.2540 4.695
5/15/2023 1.750 99.0640 99.0700 4.709
Here is what I did. I calculated
0.26 years left to maturity by counting days divided by
365, and similarly
0.24 years since last coupon date of
11/13/2022. I multiplied the coupon rate by
0.24 to get the accrued interest of
0.0298 for the first bond. Adding it to the quoted ask price, I get
98.2798 for the first bond. Next I calculate the payment on maturity as
100 + half the coupon rate =
100.0625. I then calculate the ratio of payment on maturity and cash price:
1.0181 and then raise it to the power
(1 / 0.26) to get
1.0707 implying a yield to maturity of
7.07%
But
7.07% is very far from the yield quoted in the WSJ, which is
4.695%. So what am I doing wrong in my calculation?
98.2500 0.125 5/15/2023 0.26 11/13/2022 0.24 0.0298 98.2798 100.0625 1.0181 1.0707
99.0700 1.750 5/15/2023 0.26 11/13/2022 0.24 0.4171 99.4871 100.8750 1.0140 1.0541