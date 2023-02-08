I cannot re-calculate the "asked yield" from today's Wall Street Journal for the following two examples:

MATURITY COUPON BID ASK ASK-YIELD 5/15/2023 0.125 98.2500 98.2540 4.695 5/15/2023 1.750 99.0640 99.0700 4.709

Here is what I did. I calculated 0.26 years left to maturity by counting days divided by 365 , and similarly 0.24 years since last coupon date of 11/13/2022 . I multiplied the coupon rate by 0.24 to get the accrued interest of 0.0298 for the first bond. Adding it to the quoted ask price, I get 98.2798 for the first bond. Next I calculate the payment on maturity as 100 + half the coupon rate = 100.0625 . I then calculate the ratio of payment on maturity and cash price: 1.0181 and then raise it to the power (1 / 0.26) to get 1.0707 implying a yield to maturity of 7.07%

But 7.07% is very far from the yield quoted in the WSJ, which is 4.695% . So what am I doing wrong in my calculation?