0

I cannot re-calculate the "asked yield" from today's Wall Street Journal for the following two examples:

MATURITY    COUPON  BID     ASK     ASK-YIELD
5/15/2023   0.125   98.2500 98.2540 4.695
5/15/2023   1.750   99.0640 99.0700 4.709

Here is what I did. I calculated 0.26 years left to maturity by counting days divided by 365, and similarly 0.24 years since last coupon date of 11/13/2022. I multiplied the coupon rate by 0.24 to get the accrued interest of 0.0298 for the first bond. Adding it to the quoted ask price, I get 98.2798 for the first bond. Next I calculate the payment on maturity as 100 + half the coupon rate = 100.0625. I then calculate the ratio of payment on maturity and cash price: 1.0181 and then raise it to the power (1 / 0.26) to get 1.0707 implying a yield to maturity of 7.07%

But 7.07% is very far from the yield quoted in the WSJ, which is 4.695%. So what am I doing wrong in my calculation?

98.2500 0.125   5/15/2023   0.26    11/13/2022  0.24    0.0298  98.2798 100.0625    1.0181  1.0707
99.0700 1.750   5/15/2023   0.26    11/13/2022  0.24    0.4171  99.4871 100.8750    1.0140  1.0541
Improve this question
1
  • What's the coupon frequency? Also, if the bond is callable, they might quote the yield-to-worst rather than YTM.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    44 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.