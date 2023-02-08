I attempted a SWIFT transfer from Revolut UAB to Charles Schwab (USA). It failed due to incorrect recipient information. Revolut UAB mentions it takes up to 20 working days for the Revolut UAB to be refunded. Why does it take up to 20 working days to refund an account after a failed SWIFT transfer? I'm curious to know the steps involved that explains why it takes almost a month.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 15 times
