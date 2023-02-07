Why does my bank ask me who I worked for before I retired and what was my job when cashing two checks over $5,000. when I have more than enough to cover the checks. Last December I cashed the same amount and was not asked these question
Why does a bank need to ask me who I worked for before I retired in order to cash two checks from the same person over $5,000
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 25 times
New contributor
-
Uh, because the banks function as government police now and its their job to assume that you are a criminal unless proven otherwise.– Five Bagger47 mins ago
-
If you were depositing two checks totaling >$10,000 at the same time, that throws an IRS reporting flag.– Stan H46 mins ago
-
Under new rules, even if you don't deposit more than $10k and there is a pattern of total deposit, it will be reported. Difference is 10k you know as they make you fill out the form, the other one only IRS is notified, they decide what to do. If anything, they are doing you a favor by being upfront about it to save themselves a call to the IRS. I'd say take the win even if it is annoying, no harm is done to you.– GµårÐïåñ44 mins ago
Add a comment |