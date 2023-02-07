I received this letter.
Can I deny them access to the interior? The foot print is all they should need for real estate tax, right?
Assessors do not have the right to enter your house against your will; the courts have made that completely clear. Usually the town will try to bluff their way in or they will threaten you, for example, by saying that will assume the interior of your house is made out of gold or something unless you let them see it. It's just a bluff. You can ignore the notice.