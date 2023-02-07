1

I received this letter.

letter

Can I deny them access to the interior? The foot print is all they should need for real estate tax, right?

  • This is usually dependent on local laws, where are you?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Did you have a building permit in the past year? This reads like a generic letter that suggests only exterior access is needed in general, though if you've built anything that could affect the assessment than further inspection may be necessary.
    – chepner
    53 mins ago
  • Did you have a contractor remodel some part of the interior of your home? This could affect the assessed value of the home.
    – Brian Borchers
    44 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Assessors do not have the right to enter your house against your will; the courts have made that completely clear. Usually the town will try to bluff their way in or they will threaten you, for example, by saying that will assume the interior of your house is made out of gold or something unless you let them see it. It's just a bluff. You can ignore the notice.

