Prior to 2018 I was a director in a small business, and as such I submitted my UK tax returns via Self Assessment - the taxes were always straight forward, so I always did them myself without concern.

That business was wound up in 2018.

In late 2019 I moved abroad to a country with a double taxation agreement, and I started a regular job with taxation at source in that country (legally, with the appropriate visas).

Since my move overseas, I have submitted my annual SA but as I never intended on staying overseas, I never declared myself non-resident via an SA109 form. Due to coronavirus, I have subsequently stayed overseas and now intend to live here permanently.

What are the implications of declaring my non-residency now, given the fact that the SA109 form asks about previous years? Given I need to answer these truthfully, it will be obvious that I have completed prior SAs stating I am tax resident in the UK, albeit with no UK tax applicable.

I will note that the rest of my Self Assessment is accurate -

I have no UK income,

I am taxed at source in my country of residence,

that country has a taxation agreement with the UK,

I paid an equivalent amount of tax in my current country as I would have in the UK,

I have not transferred any of these earnings to the UK,

all of the above is noted in plain english on my SA each year

How does the HMRC view situations such as this? Am I liable for any sort of penalty because I delayed declaring myself non-resident despite no tax due and no benefits gained?