I assume this is an immediate annuity with payments deferred for 2 years. $8300/ year looks reasonable depending on your age. But there are lots of different types of annuities, many of which are very poor financial decisions.
Immediate annuities are reasonable options. The big things to be concerned about
If you die relatively young, you'll get back far less than you paid and you'll have nothing to pass on to heirs. For most people, it's reasonable to trade off that potential for guaranteed income with at least some of your retirement funds. But you may not want to put all of your retirement money into an immediate annuity if you want to take care of others with your estate.
Are you going to have occasional large expenses in retirement? If you have $100,000 in assets, you have the flexibility to spend that to remodel the house when you need to do so in order to age in place or to do other things that require lump sums. ~$700/ month in income doesn't provide that same level of flexibility. Of course, you could always take out a loan but then you're paying interest.
Are the payouts indexed to inflation? If not, 20 or 30 years of inflation will do a number on the real value of your guaranteed payments. $8,300 in 2023 dollars will buy a lot more than $8,300 in 2053 dollars.
Do you have a spouse or partner that needs to be provided for? If so, you may need an annuity that pays out while either of you are alive.
Is the company strong? Annuities are insurance contracts so they're not guaranteed by the government. You want to make sure that you're dealing with a highly rated insurer that is going to still be there in 30 or 40 years.
Where is the money to buy the annuity coming from? If you're pulling money from taxable investments, that's not a major concern. But if you are pulling money out of a tax deferred investment account (401(k), IRA, etc.), you'd have to be careful about the tax consequences. Pulling $100,000 out of a 401(k) will mean that you're taxed at a relatively high rate that year since you'd have $100,000 in income to report.